State Street Corp Has $46 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.01% of FormFactor worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.