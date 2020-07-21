Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $224.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.