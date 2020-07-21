Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $303.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,944,059 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

