Stephens Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $155.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $144.69 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

