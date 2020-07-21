Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

SNAP opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $92,000 in Peloton
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $92,000 in Peloton
State Street Corp Has $46 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc.
State Street Corp Has $46 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc.
Accenture Plc Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC
Accenture Plc Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Stephens Increases Tractor Supply Price Target to $155.00
Stephens Increases Tractor Supply Price Target to $155.00
Snap Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Goldman Sachs Group
Snap Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report