TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,518 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 454.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SFM stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

