TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after buying an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

