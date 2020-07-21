Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

TWTR opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

