Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

