Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1 Million in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,327,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

