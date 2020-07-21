Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,392 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 71.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

SGEN opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,041 shares of company stock worth $114,040,663. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

