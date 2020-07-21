TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $502.41 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.