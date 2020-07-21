Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cigna by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

