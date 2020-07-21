FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.15 and a 200-day moving average of $257.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.68.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.