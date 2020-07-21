Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,484 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.