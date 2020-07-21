Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NYSE TT opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.