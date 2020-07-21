Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,055. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

