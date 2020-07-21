Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR opened at $3,397.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,326.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,537.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

