Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BHP Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc
Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Polaris Industries Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Polaris Industries Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Trane
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Trane
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ciena Co.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ciena Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Ltd
Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report