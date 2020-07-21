Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BHP Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

