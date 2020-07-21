Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,913,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

YUM stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

