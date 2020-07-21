Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 245 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 160.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,936,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $96,828,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.