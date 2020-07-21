Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 887.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $32,863,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.