PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

