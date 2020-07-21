ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.66 and a 200-day moving average of $191.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $292.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

