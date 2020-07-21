Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $204.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

