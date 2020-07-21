Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

