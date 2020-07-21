Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

