3,135 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

