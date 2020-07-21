Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

VRSK stock opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

