Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 182,653 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 170.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,863 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.