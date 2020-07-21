Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $520.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $524.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.