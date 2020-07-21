Parallel Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.