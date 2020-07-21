Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 5,272 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

