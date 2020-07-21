Parallel Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.04.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

