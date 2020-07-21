Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Garmin by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

