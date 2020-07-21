Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $405.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

