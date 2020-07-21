Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 58,025 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of PDCO opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

