Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

