Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $415.73 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.83 and a 200-day moving average of $371.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

