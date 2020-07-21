Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

