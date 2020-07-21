Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 233 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

LULU opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.