Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus increased their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $731.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $735.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $700.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.04. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

