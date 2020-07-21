Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,600 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

