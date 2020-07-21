Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 93 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $729.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.82.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

