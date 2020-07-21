Credit Suisse Group Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $175.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $13,871,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

