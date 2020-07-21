Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.32.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

