2,000 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

