Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after purchasing an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

