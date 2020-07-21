Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

