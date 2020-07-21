Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,763.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

